A DC Distillery Sold 500 Bottles of Kamala Harris-Inspired Whiskey This Week

DC distiller Republic Restoratives is known for its politically themed spirits, including Hillary Clinton-inspired “Rodham Rye” and Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired “Dissent Gin.” But it’s bottles of “Madam”—a bourbon-rye blend with Kamala Harris on the label—that have been going bonkers since Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday. Within 24 hours, the distillery sold out of the 300 bottles it had in stock for direct-to-consumer sales. They’ve been scrambling to bottle up more whiskey with an additional 200 ordered in the days since.

Madam was initially created for the 2021 inauguration when Harris became the first female Vice President. They chose the name Madam—not thinking it could also be an apt name for a potential presidential whiskey as well. “We were struck by the simplicity of that word, Madam, and how it changes everything,” says co-founder Pia Carusone, who was previously chief of staff for congresswoman Gabby Giffords, worked in the Obama administration, and currently has a day job focused on politics for a communications firm. Local artist Lex Marie created the oil painting of Harris that was used for the label.

The whiskey itself is a blend of seven-year-old bourbon and five-year-old rye. “It’s unusual that you see that. Most people don’t blend finished bourbon and finished rye, but there’s no reason not to. They obviously go well together,” Carusone says. “We were looking at something that would feel like something maybe you’ve seen before but also be at its core different.”

The result is pink peppercorn and baking spices on the nose with undertones of butterscotch, vanilla, and caramel and hints of dried plum or candied orange peel. “It takes you on a journey for sure,” Carusone says.

The bottle, $89, is available for local delivery and national shipping and can be found at many liquor stores and bars around town.

