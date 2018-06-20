Nationals Park Will Hold its First-Ever Boot Camp inside the Stadium This Friday

Get your sweat on at Nationals Park this Friday, and we’re not talking about sitting in the outfield in early-evening humidity as the Nats take on the Phillies. Instead, rise and grind for a morning sweat sesh with Vida Fitness. The gym has partnered with the park for its first-ever boot camp, which will be bodyweight-oriented and utilize the stadium’s equipment. Expect to do dips on the park’s benches, shuffle through the bleachers, and run the stairs for sunrise views at multiple levels of the stadium, plus do standard boot camp moves like pushups, squats, and plyometrics. Vida Fitness’ Colleen Palomaa will lead the hour-long sessions, which will be held at two times, 6 AM and 7:30 AM.

The partnership came about in part because of the booming Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, with so many residences and offices opening in the area in the last few year, said a spokesperson for the Nationals, “and DC is a very fit city, so we thought this might be a fun opportunity for local fans to enjoy Nationals Park in an unconventional way, since so many of them live and work nearby.”

The boot camp will run you $30, or roughly the price of a stadium beer these days. Plus, guests receive a sweet set of curly W-branded resistance bands on their way out the door. The boot camp will happen rain or shine—register here and bring water (no personal items or glass water bottles, please). Enter at Center Field Gate at Nationals Park, which is located at 1500 South Capitol St., SE.

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.