Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: June 25-July 1

This week we’re rolling out the Runner’s Guide to Washington, your definitive source on everything from local celebs of running to where to sneak in a lunch break jog. Whether you want to get into running for the first time or are looking to set a personal best in the Marine Corps half or full this fall, the DC area has a running club for you. Here’s a calendar of the best group runs this week.

Monday, June 25, 6:30 PM

Meet at Lululemon Clarendon for an evening run. Staff members will lead the group on a four- to six-mile run around Arlington, and you can stash your stuff at the store. 2847 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington.

Tuesday, June, 26, 6:15 PM

It’s Ladies Night at Potomac River Running Arlington, so gather the gals and head to the store for a two- to five-mile run led by PR coach Shawna. The group meets beforehand to determine pace and distance, and leaves promptly at 6:30 PM. 4501 N. Fairfax Dr.

Wednesday, June 27, 6 PM

Wednesdays are for trail runs with DC Capital Striders. Meet in the parking lot of Difficult Run Trail for a potential three to 10 miles (distance is decided beforehand). Bring water and wear trail shoes as recent rain has likely left things muddy. You can sign up here or join the Facebook group. Meet at 8890 Georgetown Pike.

Thursday, June, 28, 7 PM

Hit the scenic Mount Vernon Trail with the gang from Pacers Running Alexandria. You can leave your belongings at the store before heading out for a three- to six-mile run (those wanting a shorter distance can turn around beginning at three miles). Just show up! 1301 King St. Alexandria.

Friday, June 29, 6:30 AM

Meet at Rabaut Park for an early-morning run with DC Capital Striders. This longstanding neighborhood run typically heads out for four or five miles at an 8:00-10:00 minute/mile pace. Let the group know you’re coming here. 1600 Columbia St., NW.

Saturday, June 30, 7 AM

Runners looking for a more competitive edge geared toward training for a race might want to check out Capital Area Runners. On Saturdays, the group meets at Fletcher’s Cove Boathouse on the C&O Canal Towpath for a long run covering anywhere from six to 21 miles. Interested in joining the group? Just show up, or email George Buckheit at george@capitalarearunners.com for more details. 4940 Canal Rd., NW.

Sunday, June, 10 AM

It’s Sunday Funday! Shake out that Saturday long run with a two- to four-mile fun run that meets at athleisure boutique Summit to Soul and ends with bubbly mimosas back at the store. 727 8th St., SE.

