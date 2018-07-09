News

The Supreme Court Could Soon Have Two Georgetown Prep Grads

Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch went to high school together.
If President Trump appoints DC circuit judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Monday night, he’ll make some local history: Two high school classmates could sit together on the nation’s highest court. Both Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch attended Rockville’s Georgetown Preparatory School, graduating in ’83 and ’85, respectively.

While Gorsuch joked about forming a “Fascism Forever Club” at the school, Kavanaugh was a cornerback and wide receiver for school’s varsity football team teams and served a captain of the school’s basketball team. A school staff member confirmed to Washingtonian that Kavanaugh was a staff member of the Little Hoya, the high school’s newspaper. Representatives of the Little Hoya were not immediately able to share clips from his glory days.

The pair join the ranks of notable alumni including comedian Mo Rocca, Yankees GM Brian Cashman, and celebrity restaurateur David Chang. 

Kavanaugh also attended Mater Dei, an all-boys Catholic elementary school in Bethesda.

