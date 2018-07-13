News

The Animals at the National Zoo Will Be Fine During the DC Water Emergency

A 28,000-gallon reserve tank is being used to guarantee the safety of the animals.
Written by | Published on
The Animals at the National Zoo Will Be Fine During the DC Water Emergency
The man, the myth, the legend – Spike. Photograph courtesy of the National Zoo.

As word spread of DC Water’s boil water advisory on Friday morning, residents in Northwest and Northeast DC were warned not to drink or use tap water without boiling it. Smithsonian’s National Zoo was aware of the issue and put out a notice before the panic spread, assuring guests that its drinking fountains and water misters would be shut off. The zoo also offers bottled water for its guests. Naturally, others were curious about the wellbeing of the animals.

Pamela Baker-Masson, a spokeswoman for the National Zoo, said the zoo is putting to use a 28,000-gallon tank, typically reserved for a few animals in exhibits like the Reptile Discovery Center. The zoo will also perform chloroform tests on the pools used by larger animals like elephants—although, those water sources were already considered clean since they were filled prior to the water emergency.

“We want visitors to know that we take care and think of every animal from the tiny frog to the 13,000-pound elephant,” Baker-Masson says.

So rest assured: The mammals and amphibians will be safe, especially since the zoo constantly filters its tanks using reverse osmosis water purification technology. DC Water also has an updated map so people can see if their area is affected.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter or via e-mail.
Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

Related Posts

DC Restaurants and Bars Close, Take Precautionary Measures During Water Emergency

DC Restaurants and Bars Close, Take Precautionary Measures During Water Emergency

These Are the Ten Things DC Foodies Are Talking About

One of the World’s Most Endangered Species Was Just Born in Virginia

7 Earth Day Events in Washington to Check Out This Weekend

More from News

A DC Film Professional Explains Why She Quit the “Roe v. Wade” Movie

A DC Film Professional Explains Why She Quit the “Roe v. Wade” Movie

Look at the Empty Bottled-Water Shelves at DC Grocery Stores

Look at the Empty Bottled-Water Shelves at DC Grocery Stores

What to Know About the Water Situation at Your DC Gym or Fitness Studio

A Columbia Heights Theater Camp Helps DACA Recipients Tell Their Stories

A Columbia Heights Theater Camp Helps DACA Recipients Tell Their Stories