Park Service: Someone Put Red Dye in the Dupont Circle Fountain

Written by
Park Service: Someone Put Red Dye in the Dupont Circle Fountain
Photo by Christian Paz.

The water in the Dupont Circle fountain was red on Monday. When contacted earlier Monday morning, a National Park Service spokesperson said the agency was sending a team to investigate.

They found that the scarlet hue is due to a red, powdered dye that was added to the water in the fountain, according to NPS spokesperson Brian Hall. The dye has mostly been filtered out now.

“Our Maintenance and Resource Management Crews have looked at the fountain,” Hall says. “Our crews are going to drain the fountain today (it takes a while to drain it completely) then tomorrow we will clean and refill it.”

The reddish hue caught the attention of DC residents, local blogs, and social media users, who shared photos via Twitter and Reddit.

Christian Paz
Can a DC Indian Restaurant Get Americans to Embrace the Tiffin?

Try Nordic Pastries and Smoked Fish at a New Cafe in Dupont Circle

