Washington Parents Write Letter to Senators Praising Brett Kavanaugh’s Character

Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the US Supreme Court got some support Friday from local parents. More than 30 people from DC’s Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Chevy Chase wrote Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein about “Coach K”‘s merits according to a letter obtained by Washingtonian.

The letter testifies to the character of Kavanaugh, who coaches girls basketball at Blessed Sacrament.

“Our girls were fortunate enough to be coached by Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Washington area Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) basketball league,” the parents write. “Brett Kavanaugh has been a devoted coach and mentor to our daughters.”

They also plug a recent tournament win: “Coach K’s dedication and commitment over these past several years paid off this past season when his 5th/6th grade Blessed Sacrament Bulldogs team won the City Championship.”

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed by the Senate, but some Democrats still hope to sideline his nomination, a resolve fueled in part by Republicans’ refusal to consider Merrick Garland, President Obama‘s nominee for a previous Supreme Court vacancy. Others have filed Freedom of Information requests for access to documents from Kavanaugh’s time as staff secretary during the George W. Bush administration.

The Blessed Sacrament parents tell Grassley and Feinstein that Kavanaugh’s “dedication and commitment as a volunteer youth basketball coach is a great illustration of his character.” The letter ends: “In addition to his long list of professional and academic accomplishments, we hope that the Committee will also consider Brett Kavanaugh’s contributions as a volunteer youth basketball coach–and the service, selflessness, dedication, and commitment his coaching exhibits–to our community.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin on September 4.

