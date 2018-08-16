News

The National Portrait Gallery Is Installing an Aretha Franklin Portrait To Honor Her Legacy

The 1968 Milton Glaser portrait captures the energy of her performances
Written by | Published on
The National Portrait Gallery Is Installing an Aretha Franklin Portrait To Honor Her Legacy
Aretha Franklin with her portrait. Photograph ourtesy of Angela Pham BFA

As the Washington world mourns the passing of the Queen of Soul, the National Portrait Gallery will display its 1968 Milton Glaser portrait of Aretha Franklin tomorrow morning.

The portrait is a color lithograph poster that famed graphic designer Milton Glaser (he designed the “I Love NY” logo) created in 1968, the same year the Portrait Gallery opened. It shows off the “creative power” of Franklin’s performances through Glaser’s kaleidoscopic color pattern.

CNN’s Hunter Schwarz first reported that the portrait will be viewable through Aug. 22, and a spokesperson tells Washingtonian it will be installed in the museum’s In Memoriam space on the first floor.

It’s one of the many ways Washington’s political elite are mourning the passing of the musical icon.

The Portrait Gallery previously honored Franklin in 2015 with the inaugural “Portrait of a Nation Prize.” Afterward, Franklin sang her hits “Respect,” “Freedom,” and “Chain of Fools.” That same year, Franklin also performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, bringing Barack Obama to tears.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Christian Paz
Editorial Fellow

Related Posts

These Political Figures Are Mourning Aretha Franklin

These Political Figures Are Mourning Aretha Franklin

WATCH: That Time Aretha Franklin Made Barack Obama Cry in DC

WATCH: That Time Aretha Franklin Made Barack Obama Cry in DC

More from News

Can You Really Use the White House’s Phone Number Instead of a Rewards Card?

Can You Really Use the White House’s Phone Number Instead of a Rewards Card?

Washingtonian Today: Keeping Up With the Conways

Washingtonian Today: Keeping Up With the Conways

How a Local Boxing Club Prepared This Alexandria Native to Be a National Champion

Washingtonian Today: Tiffany Trump Returns to Georgetown

Washingtonian Today: Tiffany Trump Returns to Georgetown

2020 Presidential Candidate John Delaney’s Plan Is to Be Civil. Is He Doomed?

DC Spent More Than K for Each Person Who Attended the Unite the Right 2 Rally

DC Spent More Than $86K for Each Person Who Attended the Unite the Right 2 Rally