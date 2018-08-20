By Andrea Rodgers, WASHINGTON, DC—Want to get rid of cellulite dimples? Done. A perkier (lifted) butt or a flatter (toned) stomach? We’ve got you. There are exciting non-invasive procedures now available to help you achieve your body goals.
“Especially before a special occasion or vacation, patients often present to me with this question: ‘What can I do to make my body look better?’ ” says Dr. Tina Alster. “Brides (and grooms!) want to feel confident for their wedding celebrations. Others want to look their best for a reunion or gala. They relate that their bodies are preventing them from looking younger, healthier, and feeling more confident. Most don’t have time for a long recovery, so the non-invasive route is perfect for their busy lifestyles.”
Dr. Alster established the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in 1990 as the first independent laser center in the world. She and her team have trained thousands of medical practitioners through educational lectures, medical publications, and workshops.
In addition, specialized laser and other cosmetic techniques have been developed and refined at the Washington Institute, including trials that helped secure FDA approval for technologies and products such as Botox, Restylane, Fraxel, Thermage, CoolSculpting, and Ultherapy. As a consequence, the Washington Institute has become the world’s destination for cosmetic dermatology and cosmetic surgery and is trusted by Washington’s diplomats, politicians, pundits, professionals and their families.
Body contouring procedures are customized for each patient taking into account individual needs and budgets.
Here are the Top 7 body-enhancing procedures offered at the Washington Institute:
1. EMSculpt: “EMSculpt is the newest body contouring technology and is something that we long dreamed of having available. This device performs the equivalent of 20,000 crunches or 20,000 squats for youwhile you relax. It’s a total game-changer….Nothing else can achieve the muscle building and fat burning seen with this technique in 30 minutes!” says Dr. Alster. EMsculpt is best for people with minimal fat or who may have had prior CoolSculpting (see below). The treatment is ideal for those who work out regularly, but want to achieve a more sculpted body appearance
2. Cellfina: This is the only FDA-cleared minimally invasive procedure clinically proven to improve the appearance of cellulite for at least two years. “In a 1-hour session, connective tissue bands which are the root cause of the cellulite dimples can be released using this specialized physician-administered technique,” says Dr. Alster.
3. CoolSculpting: “Most people have been made aware of CoolSculpting through recent TV and print advertising. We were among the first to use this technology as we were one of the selected centers to conduct the clinical trials that garnered its FDA approval over a decade ago. This non-surgical alternative to liposuction is ideal for individuals with unwanted body fat that is resistant to diet and exercise,” says Dr. Alster. “Many people are shopping for this treatment by price, but it’s very important that treatments are performed by trained medical staff in order to ensure correct technique is being employed and clinical outcomes are achieved. Regrettably, we have had patients present to us for reparation of prior improper treatment.” Many of Alster’s patients often undergo CoolSculpting treatment as “step one” before pursuing other body contouring procedures.
4. Thermage: Thermage uses a unique form of radiofrequency energy to simultaneously tighten skin and stimulate the skin to produce more collagen. A non-surgical “lift” results without a single incision or external wound. “With advancing age, the skin thins and sagging becomes apparent on the upper arms, thighs, knees and abdomen,” Dr. Alster says. By treating loose skin in these areas with Thermage, noticeable improvement of the skin’s contour and restoration of a more youthful appearance is achieved.
5. Velashape: VelaShape contours and slims the body by reducing cellulite, disrupting localized fat deposits, and tightening and firming skin, with no downtime. It is FDA-approved for cellulite reduction and circumference reduction of the abdomen and thighs, but can be used elsewhere on the body for skin tightening and contouring. The most common areas for treatment include the abdomen, love handles, hips, thighs, buttocks, and upper arms.
6. Kybella: Kybella (deoxycholic acid) injection was the first FDA-approved non-surgical treatment to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin (or ‘double chin’). “This treatment is now being used off-label to target small collections of fat on other body areas such as the inner thighs, knees, and around the bra-line,” says Dr. Alster. “Patients experience visible contouring of their jawlines (or other areas, as appropriate) after an average of two to four treatments delivered at 1-2 month intervals.”
7. Ultrashape: “If you don’t have enough fat for CoolSculpting, then Ultrashape may be perfect for you,” says Dr. Alster. UltraShape is an FDA-cleared noninvasive procedure using pulsed, focused ultrasound technology to mechanically and selectively destroy unwanted fat cells. Clinical research shows that more than 96% of patients treated with UltraShape experienced a measurable reduction in body fat in 2-4 weeks.
Call 202-628-8855 or visit www.skinlaser.com to find out more about body contouring and cosmetic dermatology at Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery.
– Andrea Rodgers is a Washington D.C. writer.