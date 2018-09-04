TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

THEATRE The Folger Shakespeare Library is presenting the Sir William Davenant adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth. This production will feature music from the original London run, performed by the Folger Consort, whose musicians will be on stage and in concert. Through September 23. $42-$79.

ART Dupont Underground’s newest exhibit, “Revolutions & Movements,” brings together an international group of artists whose works capture resistance in defense of human rights. The artists featured have been censored or persecuted because of their art, and the Artistic Freedom Initiative has provided pro bono immigration representation to many of them. The weeklong run features nightly events (concerts, film screenings, panel discussions). Through September 9. $10-$40 (prices vary nightly).

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

PHOTOGRAPHY The Goethe-Institut will display work from documentary photographer Astrid Riecken. Her pieces have been published in The Washington Post and The New York Times, but in this particular exhibit, “Samantha Series,” Riecken turns her lens to her partner Samantha. Riecken captures high-contrast images of Samantha in silhouette, with striking backdrops of farmlands or foggy waters. The Goethe-Institut will host an opening reception on Wednesday night. Exhibit: Through October 31. Opening Reception: 9/5, 6-8 PM. Free.

MUSIC There are two tributes to legendary female singers on Wednesday night. Over at Songbyrd, several DC soul singers Sy Smith, Cecily, Alison Carney, and more are joining together to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. Across town at the Hamilton, seven singers will perform songs by pioneering country artist Patsy Cline. Hear both classic covers of her songs as well as newly re-vamped arrangements from Karen Jonas, the Bumper Jacksons’ Jess Eliot Myhre, the Sweater Set’s Sara Curtin, Letitia VanSant, Lauren Calve, Brian Farrow, and Kiti Gartner. Aretha Franklin tribute at Songbyrd: $10, 7 PM. Patsy Cline tribute at the Hamilton: $10-$25, 8 PM.