Who Is This Person From the Future Filming Kanye West in the Apple Store?

Kanye West visited the Apple Store in Georgetown Thursday.

Hey I’m feet from Kanye in a DC Apple Store apparently. pic.twitter.com/hTZ9eAB7mB — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

He did all kinds of fun stuff, but one member of his impromptu audience looks…a little bit like someone from the future?

He just asked to give a “keynote” on top a table. He’s doing it. pic.twitter.com/y30F1bU9aj — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

What is that rectangular silver frame?

Why is there a lens seemingly attached to it?

He’s announcing he made a hat for Trump that says “made an updated hat that says ‘make America great’ without the ‘again’…and Trump wore it!” Shows a picture on his iphone of Trump wearing said hat. Says the “again” part of the original slogan “hurts back people.” pic.twitter.com/mt2vO3Sl86 — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

Could this person be a visitor FROM THE FUTURE?

What if, and this is a big if, we’re all living in an alternate timeline that somehow broke loose from reality, and this person is here to start putting things back the way they should be? What if that frame is a device designed to capture the Kanye West who escaped from Earth Beta, kind of like a Muon Trap but less likely to attract attention in an Apple Store? Or maybe it’s a representative of DC’s steampunk community just there to document humanity’s last moments?

WHO IS THIS???