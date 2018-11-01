Pets

Enter Our Cutest Dog Contest!

Your fur baby might be featured in the February issue of Washingtonian.
beagle puppy
Photograph by Marcus Wallis via Unsplash.

How cute is your pooch? Enter Washingtonian‘s Cutest Dog Contest and show us! Submit a high-resolution photo of your fur baby by November 20th for a chance for him or her to be featured in the February print issue of Washingtonian.

Submissions will be accepted from November 1 – November 20, and the deadline to enter is 11:59 PM EST on November 20.

ENTER HERE

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, will select one dog as the “Cutest Dog” titleholder. Reader votes will determine a “People’s Choice” winner. Both dogs will receive their winning page in our February print issue.

All entrants will be on display in a photo gallery on our website and will receive a personalized, digital faux Washingtonian “Cutest Dog” cover with the dog’s image and name. Voting will happen from November 26- December 2 and will close at 11:59 PM EST on December 2. 

Each submission is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Multiple entries of the same dog are permitted, but entries cannot include the same photo. Visit the contest website for more details.

Take a peek below for some inspiration.

Just taking a little snooze. Photograph by Lydia Torrey via Unsplash.
husky puppy
We love a goofball! Photograph by Hybrid via Unsplash.
Who could resist those eyes? Photograph by Alicia Gauthier via Unsplash.
That dappled coat makes us swoon. Photograph by Kurt Sunkel via Unsplas.
We're not just looking for puppies. Photograph by Jonathan Daniels via Unsplash.
Take a photo with your buddy. Photograph by Alain d'Alché via Unsplash.
Send us your best glamour shot. Photograph by Artem Sapegin via Unsplas.
