On Thursday I noted Washingtonian’s “How to Be Alone” feature package and asked on Twitter what people like to do when they’re alone around here. For me, alone time means going around the Jefferson or Lincoln memorials and watching the planes land and take off from DCA. Here are some of my favorite responses from other people, which include quiet time on the Mall and posting up at the Portrait Gallery for primo people-peeping.

Go to the zoo or people watch on the national mall after running. https://t.co/vmeJrFERkv — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 16, 2018

1. Going to a concert solo is honestly the best alone time I can have—@930Club, @BlackCatDC, @uhalldc, + many others…

2. E Street Cinema w/ 🍷 & 🍿

3. @chbooksdc

4. Old Tabard Inn for a cocktail by the fire

5. Library of Congress Main Reading Room — hayley (@hayleyalex) November 15, 2018

in school i'd put on a podcast and walk around the tidal basin. from my dorm at gw to the jefferson and back was almost exactly the length of a TAL episode. i actually preferred rainy weather for this because i'm a pnw psychopath. — reeses stuffed with pieces are a scam (@caseycdecker) November 16, 2018

Best city to be alone in. So many things to do. Reading at the sculpture garden fountain in the summer is by far my fav — Keeks (@DCgirl1128) November 15, 2018

love creating a playlist and going to the NGA by myself — Charles Adams (@CWA952) November 15, 2018

Early Sunday morning on the canals of Georgetown. Cup of coffee. Quiet. Fall is best. — mackmckelvey (@mackmckelvey) November 15, 2018

I pop over to Angelika Pop Up (I work right next to it) and see a movie. Arboretum is a top one. Walk all the way to the back to the Asian collection and find the little cabin. — Justin Weber (@jl_weber) November 15, 2018

Reading/people watching in the NPG atrium or perusing NGA’s East Wing — Mary Tyler March (@mtmarch) November 16, 2018

Lady Bird Johnson Park. A hidden treasure right on the Potomac. — Nikki W Powell (@nikkiwpowell) November 15, 2018

Buy a new book and read it over a big slice of cheesecake at @kramerbooks — Suzanne Nuyen 🦃 (@suzeroonie) November 15, 2018

yes—I like to get on Twitter and argue with all the other loners https://t.co/A5AbC4eaZC — Molly Edwards (@_mollyedw) November 16, 2018

