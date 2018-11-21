Contest EXTENDED: Enter Your Dog in Our Cutest Dog Contest!

Your fur baby might be featured in the February issue of Washingtonian.

How cute is your pooch? Enter Washingtonian‘s Cutest Dog Contest and show us! Submit a high-resolution photo of your fur baby by November 30th for a chance for him or her to be featured in the February print issue of Washingtonian.

The new submission deadline is November 30, 11:59 PM EST.

ENTER HERE

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, will select one dog as the “Cutest Dog” titleholder. Reader votes will determine a “People’s Choice” winner. Both dogs will receive their winning page in our February print issue.

All entrants will be on display in a photo gallery on our website and will receive a personalized, digital faux Washingtonian “Cutest Dog” cover with the dog’s image and name. Voting will happen from December 4- December 10 and will close at 11:59 PM EST on December 10.

Each submission is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Multiple entries of the same dog are permitted, but entries cannot include the same photo. Visit the contest website for more details.

Take a peek below for some inspiration.