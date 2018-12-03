Marlon Bundo Books Are Multiplying Like Rabbits

Make room on your bookshelves for an abundance of Marlon Bundo product. Regnery publishing announced Monday morning that Karen Pence has once again teamed up with her daughter Charlotte Pence to illustrate and write two books about their beloved pet rabbit. One, called A Day in the Nation’s Capitol, is set for a spring 2019 release and will document the bunny’s journey through the District of Columbia. The second, aptly titled Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever, will launch in the fall of 2019 as a firm reminder that even house pets are unafraid to say “Merry Christmas” again. But the Pences don’t want you to count Marlon out as any old pet—he’s different.

“Little Marlon Bundo isn’t just a family pet; with his popular Instagram account, Marlon has become a national celebrity!” the Regnery press release reads.

Charlotte Pence revealed the covers for the next two installments in the Bundo franchise on her Instagram story.

“We had so much with the first Marlon Bundo book, we knew we couldn’t stop at just one!” said Charlotte Pence tells Washingtonian via email.” It has been so special for my mom and me to be able to continue working on these books together.”

“We are still so awed and humbled by the reception and support we received with the first book, and truly honored to have the opportunity to turn it into a series with two more adventures with Marlon,” added mother Karen Pence.

The pair’s first foray into Bundo books, Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President, is currently No. 26 in Amazon’s ranking of Children’s Book biographies, and No. 79 in Amazon’s Children Books for Animals category. Last Week Tonight‘s Marlon Bundo parody book sold more than 180,000 copies in its first days in print. Think those are the only leporidae-based presidential books? Think again. Treat yourself to Thump: The First Bundred Days for the woodland creature Donald Trump crossover that nobody quite asked for.

This post has been updated to include quotes from Second Lady Karen Pence and her daughter Charlotte Pence.

