Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about holiday dining? Wondering about next year’s big food trends? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good Morning! Hope you’ve all had great weeks. Between last-minute visits for 100 Best Restaurants, a stack of deadlines, and pre-holiday madness, mine has flown.

Speaking of the 100 Best Restaurants, our food team spent the better part of yesterday ranking them. We hunkered down with a big pile of index cards and a buffalo-chicken pizza from All-Purpose, and let the debating begin. Lots of changes this year, but here’s what I’m most excited about: In the nearly 15 (yikes!) years I’ve been at the magazine, we’ve never had a more competitive list. We could probably do a list of the top 120 restaurants and feel strongly about each one. (I can remember many years where we were all, ‘soooo we have 95…’). Unfortunately that means we have to kill some of our darlings, but it will certainly be a dynamic, exciting list. Pumped for you all to see it in late January.

Onto your questions! Ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…