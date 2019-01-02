They day we all dreaded is now here: the government shutdown has forced Smithsonian’s National Zoo to shutter its live Giant Panda camera. Due to the lapse in appropriations, the beloved beam of bear is temporarily no longer. And it’s obviously having a devastating impact on residents.

The National Zoo will close for the remainder of the government shutdown starting at 9 p.m. and the Panda Cam goes dark at midnight. This is getting real, folks. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 1, 2019

Hey @PostVideo , set up a fake panda cam right now! Three quality panda costumes and some bamboo wallpaper in one of our studios and we'll have nothing but viewers! I volunteer to pull a shift as Tian Tian. https://t.co/lspPqANyLj — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) January 2, 2019

Stand down, Washington Post, for no Capricorn One-style panda cam is necessary, at least for now. There are still come cities around the world with functioning budgets and cameras zeroed in on the bamboo-loving bears.

Take an international trip to Happiness Village in Shenshuping Gengda Panda Center in China and watch the big boys munch:

Virtually visit the West Coast at the San Diego Zoo:

Or keep it a little closer to home with Zoo Atlanta’s stream:

