The Shutdown Has Silenced the National Zoo’s Panda Cam. Here’s Where You Can Still Get Your Fix

Photograph via Smithsonian's National Zoo.

They day we all dreaded is now here: the government shutdown has forced Smithsonian’s National Zoo to shutter its live Giant Panda camera. Due to the lapse in appropriations, the beloved beam of bear is temporarily no longer. And it’s obviously having a devastating impact on residents.

Stand down, Washington Post, for no Capricorn One-style panda cam is necessary, at least for now. There are still come cities around the world with functioning budgets and cameras zeroed in on the bamboo-loving bears.

Take an international trip to Happiness Village in Shenshuping Gengda Panda Center in China and watch the big boys munch:

Virtually visit the West Coast at the San Diego Zoo:

Or keep it a little closer to home with Zoo Atlanta’s stream:

 

