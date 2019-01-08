Washingtonian Today: Will AOC Guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Day 18 of the shutdown. Even the postcards have been updated to show our sad, panda-less reality.

Do you accept this rose? Speaking of “reality”: ABC’s The Bachelor, the best television show to air Monday nights, has returned. Before you think, Wait, Brittany, what does that have to do with us?—little birdies tell me that a group date may be taking place in Virginia this year. It’s common for local officials to show up and join in hokey and cringe-inducing “challenges,” like last year, when Ralph Northam staged a fake political debate for The Bachelorette.

Lawmaking is a drag: And the television doesn’t stop there. US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‏ has referenced VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race multiple times on her Twitter, even when talking about policy. Did you catch her latest reference to current contestant Monique Hart’s famous catchphrase “facts are facts, America” when discussing the need to fact-check politicians? (Side note: Be careful what you wish for.) It appears the love runs in the other direction as well. Just last week, host RuPaul Charles wrote a Twitter prayer to “AOC.” Does this mean AOC may guest-star next season? It wouldn’t be the first time a prominent Democratic graced the main stage. Last March, Nancy Pelosi sashayed her way into a brief cameo on Drag Race All Stars, causing much commotion from queens and fans alike.

But does he even lift, bro? Joe Biden’s brother wants you to know—for no particular reason at all—that his brother is sprightly and into weight lifting now.

ICYMI: &pizza and Au Bon Pain are coming to the Capitol. What would be your ideal fast casual food chain to find in the basement hallways of Cannon? We all know mine: TGI Fridays, where every hour is happy hour.

BONUS: White House security guards were playing Robyn’s absolute bop “Honey” in the booth yesterday. I like to pretend that curating an upbeat playlist may bring a little joy to the stressful reality that is this long government shutdown. Fingers crossed Ariana Grande is next.

Washington’s got hip new lawmakers again. But does that mean DC’s got its groove back? Was it ever gone in the first place?

You don’t have to schlep all the way to Georgetown to get delish veggie tacos. Chaia opens a new Mt. Vernon Triangle location today.

This 29-year-old house looks more modern than half the yo-pro apartments I’ve ever seen.

Relatability politics is nothing new. “Grabbing a beer” has always been a strong metric for candidate likability. But during a time when every part of the language is being flash-fried for the internet, is likability enough? Brad Jenkins , Obama admin and Funny or Die DC alum, says not exactly

You need to read about Glitch, the Loch Ness Monster of the Pentagon complex. (Washington Post Magazine)

