Billionaire and DC homeowner Jeff Bezos was spotted at BLT Steak grabbing a late-night bite with an unidentified woman back in December. Was he dining with Lauren Sanchez, who Bezos was reportedly seeing? It’s possible, a tipster tells Washingtonian.

The source happened to be at the restaurant with a friend for a drink around 11 PM on December 13 when they spotted the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner dining with a long-haired companion at the front of the power-lunch spot. “It was dark in the room,” the source tells us, and they didn’t get a great look at Bezos’s companion, but notes she had dark hair. “Just really bizarre because the bar was full of journalists and politics operatives, and everyone would recognize who he was,” the source says.

Indeed, a photo of the pair landed in Politico Playbook last month. It shows a dark-haired woman wearing a gray sweater sitting in a corner booth with the mogul near a semi-busy crowd. “If it was some kind of affair,” the source says, “it was a really strange place to be conducting it.”

When our tipster’s friend took a photo of Bezos, a member of his team allegedly approached the onlooker and asked for the photo to be deleted. The source says Bezos’s people asked other individuals at BLT to delete their photos of the billionaire as well.

Representatives for Bezos did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

