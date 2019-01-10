Government Shutdown Fitness Deals around DC

Here’s some good news for government employees looking to get out of the house and destress as the shutdown drags on: many DC-area gyms and studios are offering free or discounted deals for affected workers, so shake off the stir-crazies and be sure to show your government ID where noted.

202strong

Multiple locations

This strength- and circuit-focused studio is offering furloughed employees the first class free and then up to five classes for $5 each. Classes can be redeemed in person by showing your government ID; email coaches@202strong.com with any questions.

Ascend Cycle + Underground

2413 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Ascend Cycle + Underground, a indoor cycling and fitness studio in Del Ray, is extending its military discount to furloughed employees: five classes for $75 or 10 classes for $150. Email info@ascendcycle.com and provide a copy or photo of your government ID. The space is also offering two weeks of classes in either space for $20, which is open to all.

Balance Gym

Multiple locations

Between 1 PM and 4PM, Monday through Friday, Balance Gym is offering free gym access, as well as complimentary classes that fall during those times. Just show your government ID at the front desk.

Bar Method

Multiple locations

Bar Method is offering two weeks of unlimited classes for new and lapsed clients for $39 with the code “shutdown.” The special (an $80 value) is redeemable at any of its three DC-area studios and can be purchased here.

Cycle Chi

211 Mill St., NE, Vienna

Furloughed employees get 20 percent off all class packages at this indoor cycling studio. The classes never expire, so are good when the shutdown finally ends.

Cycled!

Multiple locations

Get a free indoor cycling class at Cycled!’s Silver Spring studio, or a complimentary cycling, barre, or yoga sculpt class at the Takoma Park location. Sign up online with the code [email protected]! and show your government ID at the desk when you check in.

DC Row

Multiple locations

All federal employees row for free Monday through Friday at 5 PM (Southwest location) and Monday and Wednesday at 8 AM and Tuesday and Thursday at 9 AM at the Georgetown pop-up. To reserve a spot, you must email info@dcrow.co and present valid government ID upon arrival.

Elevate Interval Fitness

Multiple locations

Elevate is offering free classes to those who have been furloughed. Email [email protected] elevateintervalfitness.com to claim. If you’ve never been to Elevate, plan to bring a friend or match up with someone there for the partner-based, HIIT-style workout, which will have you sprinting, rowing, mountain-climbing, and TRX-banding for ~55 minutes.

Local Motion Studio

2377 S. Dove. St., Alexandria

This barre/Pilates/yoga/ballet studio near Old Town is offering free classes Tuesday through Friday for furloughed workers. Email sara@localmotionstudio.com for specifics and to register.

Otherworld OCR

8445 Spires Way, Ste. Q, Frederick

This obstacle course training gym, which offers a variety of workouts that blend lifting, running, and CrossFit, is offering two free weeks for furloughed employees. Call 301-732-6601 to set an appointment.

ProBike FC

116 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

Furloughed workers receive free Computrainer sessions during January. The indoor simulator is compatible with your road bike and fluctuates resistance to mimic going uphill or downhill while letting you nerd out with stats including speed, cadence, and power output. Just stop in and present your government ID. (And, bonus! You’ll also receive a coupon for a free six-inch sub from Subway.)

Sweat DC

3232 Georgia Ave., NW

Sweat DC is offering a complimentary two-week pass at its Petworth studio (applicable for everyone, not just government employees). The 45-minute HIIT sessions move quickly through circuits interspersed with body-weight exercises to spike your heart rate. The free sessions are also good for the “Sweat Strong” class, which has more difficult equipment and is capped at 16 people. Sign up here.

Know of any shutdown fitness specials? Email me at kolsen@washingtonian.com and I’ll update this article.

Join the conversation!