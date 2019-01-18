Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Have questions about Trump's recent fast-food feast? Where to eat for the last weekend of Winter Restaurant Week? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning! Hope you’ve all had great weeks here in still-snowy DC.

I recently learned that Alexandria’s London Curry House has been taken over by new management. But not by just any new management—it is now in the hands of Dip Raj Magar, who also owns the great Royal Nepal just outside Del Ray.

If you’ve never been to London Curry House, which is in the Cameron Station development, expect a surprise. Behind the bland exterior is a quirkily sumptuous dining room, wth big chandeliers, chili-red walls, and a decorative telephone booth. Magar and his team have overhauled the menu, adding his signature showy presentations (a puffed-rice salad spills from a cornucopia-like papadum), thoughtful cocktails (Magar learned the ropes at Blue Duck Tavern), and Nepalese momo.

I checked it out last week, and found a lot to like, including a riff on palak chaat with kale (a little sturdier than the spinach version, but still tasty), tender spiced lamb-and-lentil patties, and terrific baked eggplant with peanut and sesame.

Where have you been eating or Restaurant-Weeking? What’s on your mind? Ask a question in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

