THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

ICE Disney On Ice will perform its “Worlds of Enchantment” show at Capital One Arena. See favorite Disney characters from Cars, Toy Story 3, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen perform aerial stunts and dances. Through February 18. $20-$65.

CIRCUS The Big Apple Circus returns to National Harbor for a second year. See horizontal juggler Victor Moiseev, the trapeze act The Flying Tunizianis, a trampoline act called Spicy Circus, and an animal show by trainer Jenny Vibel that solely features rescue horses and dogs (no wild animals). Through March 24. $15-$95.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

THEATRE Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre is hosting The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling young adult fantasy novel. If you missed the film, the titular character discovers that he’s the son of Poseidon and then must embark on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Through February 17. $39-$139.

BEER Enjoy cold weather beers such as stouts, porters, and winter seasonals at the Brewers Association of Maryland’s “Love Thy Beer: Winter Warmer Showcase” festival at the Silver Spring Civic Building. There will be 26 different breweries on hand, such as 7 Locks, DuClaw, Hysteria, and True Respite; breweries are being challenged to concoct their own “Cupid’s Curse” and attendees can vote for their favorites. $55-$75, 6 PM.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

MUSEUMS The Phillips Collection’s retrospective of Cuban artist Zilia Sánchez, “Soy Isla (I Am an Island)” opens on Saturday. The exhibit features over sixty works from her career through her start in Cuba to her time in New York to her current residence in Puerto Rico; much of her art features warriors and female protagonists from ancient mythology or lunar shapes. Through May 19. $12.

KIDS Encourage STEM skills at the National Building Museum’s Discover Engineering Family Day where kids (and adults) can try hands-on engineering and talk with professional engineers. Kids can learn about chemical reactions and design motorized robots at this day-long event that kicks off National Engineers Week. Best for students aged 4 to 12. Free, 10 AM – 4:30 PM.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

FILM The National Gallery of Art will screen the Washington premiere of the restored 1953 film When You Read This Letter. Directed by Jean Pierre Melville, it follows a nun (Juliette Gréco) who leaves the convent to help run the family business and protect her sister from a devious love interest. Free, 5 PM.

HISTORY Abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass once lived in Anacostia; local reporter and historian John Muller will lead a walking tour through Old Anacostia exploring Douglass’s past as well as current Ward 8 politics, 19th century architecture, and stories from the neighborhood. Wear walking shoes (not ADA accessible). $20, 9:30 AM.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LECTURE President’s Day is meant to honor George Washington, whose birthday was February 22. On Monday night, George Washington University associate professor Denver Brunsman will speak about Washington at the Bier Baron Tavern as part of the Profs & Pints series. This lecture will delve into the challenges Washington faced in creating the office of the presidency. Brunsman will conclude his lecture with songs and toasts dedicated to Washington. $12 (in advance) or $15 (at the door), 6 PM.

THEATRE The raucous actors from “Shakespeare in the Pub” will read from Henry VIII at The Pinch. This group gets together monthly to read the classics at bars; expect to hear Shakespeare’s text, but don’t expect sobriety. Free to attend, 7:30 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950” closes 2/18 at the National Gallery of Art.