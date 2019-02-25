MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

HOCKEY The Washington Capitals are celebrating Black History Month by hosting the National Hockey League’s Black Hockey History Tour, a mobile museum, at the Embassy of Canada. It will feature highlights from 200 years of black achievement in hockey, from its trailblazers and Stanley Cup Champions to the next generation of players, broadcasters, and officials. The Caps’ Black History in Hockey theme night on Tuesday at Capital One Arena will feature Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player, in the ceremonial puck drop. Tour open daily through February 27, 11 AM to 7 PM. Tuesday game: $61-$285, 7 PM.

BOOKS Baltimore-based chef John Shields will discuss how sustainability and sourcing local ingredients can help protect the Chesapeake Bay at the S. Dillon Ripley Center as part of Smithsonian Associates’ Inside Science program. Shields will highlight the environmental activism of the Chesapeake, including changes to the oyster industry and the Wide Net Project, which has found culinary demand for invasive catfish. Sample small bites from Shields’s latest cookbook, The New Chesapeake Bay Kitchen. $45, 6:45 PM.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

THEATRE The National Theatre presents the DC premiere of Finding Neverland, a musical based on the 2004 movie of the same name. The musical tells the story of playwright J.M. Barrie and the family of four brothers whose make-believe adventures inspired him to write Peter Pan. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Through March 3. $54-$114.

THEATRE The world premiere of Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity opens on Tuesday at Signature Theatre. In the play, three women are trapped in a museum during a horrific war. They work together to restore a damaged Rembrandt painting to focus on something worth saving while the world outside falls apart. Through April 7; learn from real-life art conservator Nancy Pollak in Signature’s lobby before the shows on 3/19 and 3/30. $40-$89.

THEATRE Kate Hamill’s play Vanity Fair is based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray. Two women with drastically different personalities work hard to get what they want, but neither is able to succeed without the other. Throughout the play, they struggle to find the balance between their goals and their morals. Through March 31 at the Shakespeare Theatre. $44-$125.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

PODCAST Satirical news podcast The Bugle was created in 2007 by John Oliver and Andy Zaltzman; after Oliver’s departure in 2015, Zaltman has continued to host the show with rotating guest co-hosts. He will bring The Bugle to the Bier Baron on Wednesday for a live performance with guests. $30, 6:30 PM & 9:30 PM.

ART Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) is hosting a reception and viewing of the art exhibit “Emergence Sea: The Identities of Black American Descendants of Slaves.” The exhibit features portraits of everyday black life from local artists and couple James Terrell and Zsudayka Nzinga Terrell. Free to attend (with registration), 5 PM.