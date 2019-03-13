Last Chance to Submit Your Adorable Cat to Washingtonian’s Cutest Cat Contest

Pets

Do you have the cutest cat in Washington? Prove it by submitting photos of your furry friend to our Cutest Cat Contest through this Thursday, March 14.

Enter the Contest Here

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Humane Rescue Alliance, will select our “Judges’ Pick” titleholder. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by most votes received through a Washingtonian.com online gallery. Both winners will be awarded a full-page feature in Washingtonian’s May 2019 issue.

All entrants will receive a faux digital Washingtonian “Cutest Cat” cover personalized with their cat’s name and image.

Each submission is $30, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance. Please see our rules page for full details before entering.

