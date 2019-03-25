A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.

Ronald Daniels Johns Hopkins’s president has a DC perch to make local colleges jealous: His university just bought the Newseum building.

Cordelia Cranshaw Recently named Miss DC USA, she’s also a social worker who serves as an education specialist for the city.

Brenda Frese Maryland’s sports program has gotten terrible press, but the women’s basketball coach recently won her 500th game.

Sharon Pratt UDC’s new center dedicated to studying District history has tapped the former mayor as its first leader.

Avid Moon With bipartisan counterparts from DC and NoVa, the Maryland pol is pushing to avert an NFL-stadium bidding war.

Disinvited!

Ralph Northam The Virginia governor moonwalked himself into one of the most baffling scandals in recent memory.

Credits: Photograph of Daniels by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Photograph of Cranshaw courtesy of Miss USA; Photograph of Pratt by Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post; Photograph of Moon Courtesy of Campaign; Photograph of Northam by Alex Edelman/Getty.

This article appears in the March 2019 issue of Washingtonian.