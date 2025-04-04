Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This April

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Deebo Samuel

What a catch! The star 49ers receiver is coming to the Commanders.

Deborah Kerson Bilek

She’s the Georgetown Business Improvement District’s new CEO, replacing longtime fixture Joe Sternlieb.

Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper

Their upcoming book about Joe Biden’s decline, Original Sin, will have people talking.

Verniese Moore

A local physician, she also launched Vie Lorie, a business selling handbags she designs.

Lance Collins

He runs Virginia Tech’s recently opened Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

Disinvited! Andrew Clyde

A bill the congressman introduced seems to have been a factor in the city’s decision to paint over the BLM Plaza mural.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.