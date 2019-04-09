What I’m Wearing: Cory Luckett Is DC’s “Most Fashionable Man”

At least according to his blog title.

Cory Luckett, better known by his handle @the_fashionable_man, spends his days on the “working parent grind.” That is, getting his kids ready for school in the morning, commuting to DC for work, hitting the gym, and then returning home to Germantown.

Oh, and when he’s not doing all of that, he’s managing the Fashionable Man website with style tips for every season, specifically focusing on street and formal wear. The 32-year-old product manager describes his style as “urban professional,” balancing three-piece suits, pocket squares, and lapel pins with slim-fit distressed jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, and Yeezy sneakers.

“I enjoy straddling many genres of style, all depending on how I am feeling that morning getting dressed, where I’m going, or what I am doing,” Luckett says. “I’ve also started dabbling in the ‘sneaker head’ game and cannot get enough of what is the latest shoe that dropped? Something my wife and my wallet don’t enjoy, but it brings me immense joy.”

What I’m wearing in this picture

Suit (Indochino, Bethesda Row); coat (Suitsupply, Georgetown); tie (the Tie Bar, Logan Circle); accessories (Grand Frank, online); glasses (Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut); shoes: Magnanni (Nordstrom, Montgomery Mall)

Fashion icon

“Tom Ford mixed with Virgil Abloh.”

Commuting style strategy

“If I’m commuting to work, I am wearing my Grenson wingtip shoes,” Luckett says. “If I am headed out on a plane, I’m changing into my Nike Air VaporMax sneaks, and always carrying my Piel Leather bags—briefcase, duffle, garment bag.”

Favorite place to shop in DC

Major sneaker store in Georgetown (1415 Wisconsin Ave., NW) or Hugh & Crye (140 3rd St., NE).

Favorite fashion trend

“Athleisure, times 1,000, and turtlenecks with a blazer.”

Least favorite fashion trend

“The fanny pack—although, if someone gave me a Gucci fanny pack to wear, I would probably rock it,” Luckett says. “I am a sucker for accessories.”

Best bargain

“A $15 Brooks Brothers tweed blazer from Buffalo Exchange in Georgetown—timeless and amazing. There are some amazing steals in there if you get lucky and find them.”

Style advice

“Fashion knows no temperature,” says Luckett. “Yeah, you may be cold or hot in what you’re wearing, but you look damn good.”

Three words to describe DC’s style

“Slow but steady.”

Have a unique sense of style you’d like to share with other Washingtonians? Tag a picture of your favorite outfit on Instagram with #WhatImWearingDC, or email me with “What I’m Wearing” in the subject line. You might be featured next! To read past entries, click here.

