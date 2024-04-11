Cult Parisian Fashion Label Sézane Is Launching a Georgetown Pop-Up

Parisian fashion label Sézane, which is mostly sold online, has a devout following. Some fans set their alarms for 9:30 AM Paris time (ie the middle of the night in DC) just to score hard-to-get items during its twice-weekly restocks. Now, Washingtonians have a better chance of nabbing a Claude bag or Clyde trench: there’s a Sézane pop-up coming to Georgetown next month. Doors for the 3,500 square foot L’Appartement Sézane open Friday, May 3, and it will run through the beginning of 2025.

The clothing offered at the DC location will be selected in accordance with locals’ favorite styles on Sezane.com. Look for workwear separates, feminine blouses, striped mariner shirts, and knitwear, plus bags, shoes, and jewelry. The shop will offer exclusive early releases, and hold special events with local artists (look for a florist on Mother’s Day).

Could it grow deeper roots here? Founder Morgane Sézalory says she’s been particularly inspired by “the charming streets of Georgetown and the city’s mix of architecture.” Along with other temporary locations in Boston, Los Angeles, and Austin, there are permanent stores in New York and San Francisco—and the latter began as a pop-up.

L’Appartement Sézane, 1211 Wisconsin Ave., NW.