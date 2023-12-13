9 DC-Themed Gifts Only Washingtonians Would Appreciate

2. A Flag Flown Over the Capitol

These ceremonial souvenirs may have gift appeal beyond District residents, but the Capitol Flag Program is worth checking out for your local loved ones. The program, run by the Architect of the Capitol, allows people to request flags that have flown over the Capitol through their representative or senator. Each flag—the AOC fulfills on average, it says, more than 100,000 flag requests a year, comes with a certificate of authenticity. Shop here.