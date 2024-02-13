Give Your Valentine Their Name on a Wall, Tree, or Park Bench This Year

While some presents are consumable, machine-washable, or wilt after a week, some gifts can last for generations. Here are five picks for quintessentially Washington Valentine’s Day gifts that have more charitable impact than chocolates and heart-shaped cookies. And you’ll give a piece of the DC area to the one who has a piece of your heart.

Bring Your Love to New Heights

For the love that makes your heart take flight, consider including your favorite person on the National Air and Space Museum’s Wall of Honor. Their name will be seen by millions of visitors and endure in great company with historical figures like Amelia Earhart, the Wright brothers, and Neil Armstrong. Your sweetheart will receive a custom Wall of Honor certificate, a personalized photo, and the option to have a digital profile on the website detailing their passion for flying machines. The requisite donations start at $100 and go up to $10,000. A “Friend”-level donation of $100 will get you a name in 3/16-inch letters on the Wall of Honor, and the $10,000 “Patron”-level donation entitles you to you one-inch letters.

Dedicate a Seat

For your theater-crazed partner, what better way to say “I love you” than personalization in their favorite venue? Give your significant other the gift of a dedicated seat at the National Theatre in your choice of the balcony, mezzanine, or orchestra section, in exchange for donations of $500, $1,000, or $1,500, respectively.

Tap into Trees

Nothing tells your partner they’re your oxygen than the gift of a tree. Dedicate a tree at American University Arboretum and Gardens to your sweetheart—a donation of $2,500 entitles you to the dedication of an existing tree; the dedication of a new tree requires a donation of $5,000.

A Deep-Seated Love!

Give the girl or guy of your dreams a place to sit and ponder on love at Arlington County Parks. For the people-watcher with a heart of gold, give the gift of quiet observation with a park bench. Adoptions of existing benches can be had for donations of $1,000 and include the cost of a customized plaque and installation. New benches require a donation of $3,000 and include a customized plaque, shipping, assembly, installation, and maintenance.

Romance? A Walk in the Park

If long walks in nature are the shared love language between you and your significant other, then a park bench could be just the ticket to a beautiful tree-lined date with a surprise reveal at the end. Only five tribute benches at the Rock Creek Conservancy are available per year, and each bench requires a donation of $10,000.