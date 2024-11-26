10 Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Contents
Shopping for someone who has everything? Looking for one present that’ll delight several people on your list? Here are ten ideas to make things a little easier this year.
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.
1. Trinket Dishes
$40
Useful and chic, trinket dishes, or “catchalls,” can be good for anyone on your list with a nightstand or an entry table—and you can find them to suit a variety of styles. DC hairstylist Shannon Marie Sheridan, who often gives catchalls, loves the vintage ones at the local website Rare Form and also hits up Libby & My in Union Market. One of that shop’s popular “bathing beauty” dishes is on her own nightstand.
2. Olive Oil
$25
A beautiful bottle of high-quality olive oil is a classic gift most people can use in the kitchen. Public-relations professional Ashley Arias is especially fond of the oil—plus balsamic vinegar—from Dimitri Olive Farms ($18 to $45 a bottle), a local family-owned Greek brand available at area farmers markets.
3. Monogrammed Duffel Bags
$159
McLean plastic surgeon Navin Singh says one of his favorite things to give has been duffel bags from L.L. Bean, which he has monogrammed for a personal touch. This one comes in five timeless color combinations.
4. Locally Made Candles
$36
Local candle maker Handmade Habitat offers a line of “typewriter note” candles ($36). They come in five scents—designed for coziness, clarity, love, self-care, and rest—and can be inscribed with a custom message printed on a vintage typewriter. Design one to fit everyone on your list (with a bulk discount) or personalize each.
5. Apple AirTags
$29
Style blogger/influencer Kelly-Lynne Russell Guy often gives loved ones AirTags for keeping track of keys, luggage, and other easy-to-misplace items. “My family is perpetually losing things,” she says. “Even last year’s AirTags.” Fancy it up by adding an AirTag holder, from brands including Anthropologie (starting at $15) and Hermès ($299, pictured; in-store only).
6.Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson
$29.99
Jamie Fortin, owner of the Alexandria romance bookstore Friends to Lovers, says this novel has universal appeal: “There is something delightful about cuddling up in winter with a story about adventure and found family. I love the idea of someone giggling when they learn the plot twists and closing the book with a comforting sigh, like I did with my first read.”
7. Needlepoint Pillows
$95
Dawn Crothers, who owns the event-rentals company Something Vintage and is known for her fun, colorful style, says the quirky needlepoint pillows ($88 to $98) are among her favorite presents to give.
8. Ice Cream Subscription
$199
Fans of Jeni’s swear by the brand’s decadent flavors, such as Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Green Mint Chip. A three-month “pint club” subscription ($199) includes three shipments of four pints each, often including a yet-to-be-released flavor. Or opt for a single-shipment bundle such as the Best Sellers ($58 for five pints) or one of more than a dozen holiday-themed combinations ($12 to $108).
9. Rock Paper Scissors Wizard Croc
$17
Inspired by the children’s pastime “rock, paper, scissors,” this card game (use the code gowild for free shipping) is a great pick for kids in your life. Created by Ready Player N in Herndon, it’s rated for ages seven and up—though with a little guidance, younger ages can join in, too. Ideal for two to four people, it can be played at home or on the go.
10. Shinola Organizer Wallet
$295
This new pocket-filled leather organizer wallet by Shinola is a great gift for jet-setting loved ones. It comes in black and tan and can hold three passports, up to six cards, a pen, and more.