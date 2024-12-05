Wheret to See Gingerbread Houses Around the DC Area—or Make Your Own

It’s that time of year again: Gingerbread houses are popping up around the DC area, and they’re ready to be marveled at by cookie devotees and architecture nerds alike. Plus, the culinarily ambitious can explore an array of local workshops—or pick up a DIY kit.

GINGERBREAD DISPLAYS

2401 M St., NW

Pastry chef Claus Olsen led the construction of this 12-foot-by-12-foot gingerbread triumph—and it took 460 eggs, 350 pounds of flour, and a whole lot of sugar. Guests of the West End hotel and passersby alike can check out at all the precisely-piped details until January 2.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

After skipping it last year, the Willard’s annual gingerbread house tradition is back on track. Frederick Community College culinary and architecture students came together under the guidance of a handful of pastry chefs to craft the latest display, which is inspired by the National Mall and its landmarks. The final product isn’t open to the public yet, but head to the Willard’s ante-lobby at 4:30 PM on Monday, December 9, to catch the unveiling.

14800 Governor Oden Bowie Dr., Upper Marlboro

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual gingerbread house competition at Darnall’s Chance House. Pop by on one of six upcoming dates (between December 6 and 15) to vote for your favorite entry— admission is $2 per person, and free for children aged four and younger. Or, submit your own architectural genius for consideration.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS, AND DIY KITS

201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill

Head over to this sprawling National Harbor hotel and spend the day at its Gingerbread Decorating Corner. A $45 ticket gets you one DIY kit, which includes enough fixings for multiple people to share. Plus, guests will leave with a gingerbread cookie recipe. The workshop is open through Saturday, December 28, and runs from 10 AM to 9 PM daily.

1805 14th St., NW

Cork’s annual gingerbread house decorating party is back with two sessions on Saturday, December 14—one from 10 AM to noon and the other from 2 to 4 PM. Tickets are $60 per house; up to two adults (or two adults and one child) can collaborate on one house. Plus, hot cocoa, cider, and seasonal sweets will be up for grabs. Can’t make the event? Through December 22, buy a $50 take-home kit including three icing colors, candy, an instructional video, and some decorated cookies to snack on while you build.

1902 Reston Metro Plz., Reston

Treat the little ones in your life to a children’s gingerbread-house-building workshop led by pastry chef Chris Works on Sunday, December 15 at 11:30 AM. Admission is $55 per child (plus tax and tip) and free for an accompanying adult—although you’ll still need to reserve a spot online. Costs cover materials, a hot chocolate bar, and a lunch spread featuring pizza, sliders, and chicken fingers.

1155 14th St., NW

Pop over to this funky boutique hotel on Saturday, December 14 to decorate your own gingerbread house. For a competitive twist, the winner of the workshop’s decorating contest will score a $50 gift card to Figleaf, the hotel’s bar and lounge. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

134 N. Royal St., Alexandria

Glean inspiration from Old Town’s historic buildings as you construct your gingerbread masterpiece: A $25 ticket to the event at Gadsby’s Tavern covers a decorating kit—plus, museum admission—for up to four people. The festivities will take place on Sunday, December 8, from 1 to 6 PM; each ticketed group must sign up for a one-hour session.

Online

If you’re in search of DIY decorating kits to tackle at home, you’re in luck—there’s a DC-based small business for that. Ginger’s Breadboys will ship you a box packed with enough gingerbread mix, cookie cutters, candy, and tools to make two large houses. Alternatively, pick out only the materials you’ll need using the build-a-kit option. Their online storefront’s offerings also include gingerbread-man-decorating kits and gingerbread-themed kitchen linens.

Parklands-Turner Neighborhood Library; 1547 Alabama Ave., SE

Aspen Hill Library; 4407 Aspen Hill Rd., Rockville

Is your family in search of a budget-friendly gingerbread workshop? Look no further than your local public library. Parklands-Turner Neighborhood Library in Congress Heights will provide graham crackers, frosting, and an assortment of candies for kiddos on Tuesday, December 17, from 4 to 5 PM. In Rockville, you and your child can bring your own sweets to decorate a gingerbread house provided by the Aspen Hill Library from 2 to 4 PM on Monday, December 23.