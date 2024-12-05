Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Near DC

This post was updated on December 5, 2024.

Looking to cut down your own Christmas tree? These area farms offer firs, spruces, and more. Don’t forget blankets or towels for the top of the car, bungee cords, and—at some places—a sharp saw.

Butler’s Orchard

location_on 22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown | Open through December 15 language Website

During this orchard’s Holiday Harvest Days, you can either cut-your-own or select a pre-cut Douglas or Canaan fir, as well as enjoy visits with farm animals. Santa Claus makes an appearance on Sunday, December 8, and Sunday, December 15 from 11 AM to 3 PM. Admission to the farm is $5 per car, with cut-your-own trees costing $89.95 plus tax (pre-cut tree prices vary). Reservations are required for cutting your own trees—you can bring a saw or use one from Butler’s.

Country Loving​​

location_on 40856 Red Hill Rd., Leesburg | Open through December 12 language Website

This family-run Loudoun County farm offers five varieties of coniferous trees to cleave yourself on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring or borrow a saw. Tree prices range from $13 to $20 per foot depending on type. Leashed pets are welcome.

Evergreen Acres

location_on 12801 Hazelwood Dr., Nokesville | Open through December 15 language Website

Sip complimentary mulled cider as you browse the white pines and Norway spruces at this Prince William County farm. Trees cost $110 to $160, unless you go for a clearance tree, which will range from $40 to $80. No need to bring any saws or netting–they’ve got them for you.

Gaver Farm

location_on 5501 Detrick Rd., Mt. Airy | Open through December 23 language Website

Explore 60 acres of firs, pines, and spruces with one of the farm’s free-to-use saws. Snag trees that reach up to nine feet in height, whether you choose to chop your own or buy from the farm’s fresh-cut selection. Cut-your-own options range from $65 to $85 depending on the height of the tree.

Hank’s Christmas Trees at Hartland Farm

location_on 12230 Belle Meade Rd., Markham, Va. | Open while supplies last language Website

This year, you can board Santa’s Magical Train and take a ride through the trees to scout out the one you’ll take home. All cut-your-own trees are $70 at this Fauquier County orchard and farm. Compliment your tree selection with a holiday wreath, or check out the local honey, donuts, kettle corn, and caramel apples in the Christmas shop.







Naughty Pine Nursery

location_on 18200 Elmer School Rd., Dickerson, Md. | Open through December 22 language Website

Cut your own conifer and pick up a bundle of firewood while you’re at it. This farm’s pre-cut selection of Fraser firs range from six to twelve feet in height, while the cut-your-own varieties of Norway spruce and Douglas fir can soar upwards of 22 feet. Costs are $80 to $110 for trees below ten feet and up to $600 for the giants.

Snickers Gap Tree Farm

location_on 34350 Williams Gap Rd., Round Hill, Va. | Open while supplies last language Website

Find a selection of towering Douglas firs and Colorado blue spruces at this family-owned field outside Bluemont, Virginia, where some trees stretch up to eleven feet tall and cost between $164 and $304. Drop by the snack shack for goodies like hot pretzels and cider to enjoy while you search.