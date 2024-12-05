10 Holiday Concerts and Performances to See in the DC Area

‘Tis the season for Nutcracker performances, carol concerts, and festive theater shows. Here’s a list of new and traditional showcases to add to your holiday plans:

1. The Nutcracker

Through December 29

location_on Warner Theatre language Website

Get into the holiday spirit at the Washington Ballet’s beloved tradition, the Nutcracker. The classic Russian ballet is reimagined with enchanting choreography from DC’s talented dance troupe. Be on the lookout for playful nods to DC: the setting is Georgetown, there are dancing cherry blossoms and a Rat King villain, and the heroic Nutcracker is George Washington ($62+).

2. A Hannukah Carol

through December 29

location_on Round House Theatre language Website

Get tickets to the hilarious musical A Hanukkah Carol, or Gelt Trip! at Round House Theatre. This award-winning narrative puts a modern Jewish twist on the classic A Christmas Carol story. Instead of Ebenezer Scrooge, there’s Chava Kanipshin—a millennial influencer on a journey to discover her family traditions ($50+).

3. An Irish Carol

through December 31

location_on Keegan Theatre language Website

Keegan Theatre’s rendition of Charles Dickens’s holiday play includes an Irish twist. Audiences will follow wealthy business owner David—instead of Ebenezer Scrooge—from his modern-day Dublin pub to a road of self-discovery as he’s visited by voices of the past, present, and future. The show is intended for audiences 16 and older ($64).

4. Handel’s Messiah

December 6-8

location_on Washington National Cathedral language Website

Celebrate the season with the Washington National Cathedral Choir and Baroque Orchestra as they perform Handel’s Christmas masterpiece Messiah, set against the cathedral’s dazzling holiday lights and glowing decorations. If you’re looking for an abbreviated version of the three-hour concert, you can attend the family-edition show. Viewers can watch virtually from home, too (pay-what-you-can).

5. GMCW Holiday Show

December 7, 14-15

location_on Lincoln Theatre language Website

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington jazzes up the stage with a sparkling holiday show this month. The playful chorus—with special appearances from the 17th Street Dance and the GenOUT Youth—is closing out 2024 with holiday carols “See Amid the Winter’s Snow,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Silent Night,” and more ($20+).

6. Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

December 13-22

location_on Arena Stage language Website

Step Afrika’s spectacular holiday show returns to Arena Stage for high-energy flips, stomps, and dances. Dubbed the world’s first holiday production to highlight the African American tradition of stepping, this annual performance invites the crowd to sing, dance, and celebrate alongside DJ Nutcracker. ($99+).

7. KEM: Home for the Holidays

December 11-12

location_on Capital One Hall language Website

The National Symphony Orchestra has a good reputation for teaming up with R&B artists for soulful concerts at the Kennedy Center. This holiday, the talented music collective is performing a new symphonic show featuring captivating crooner KEM joined by special guest Ledisi ($59+).

8. Christmas with CeCe Winans

December 19

location_on Capital One Hall language Website

Gospel icon CeCe Winans arrives in Tysons to perform Christmas melodies and some of her top songs to a sold-out Capital One Hall audience. The powerhouse vocalist will be accompanied by former American Idol contestant Roman Collins. You can snag a ticket from a number of third-party sellers ($111+).

9. The Spirit of Kwanzaa

December 20-22

location_on Atlas Performing Arts Center language Website

The Spirit of Kwanzaa is the Dance Institute of Washington’s longest-running showcase. The local ensemble takes center stage at Atlas Performing Arts Center this year to pay homage to the joyous African American holiday through dance, spoken word, and song in celebration of the theme “For the Culture” ($30).

10. The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

December 20-22

location_on National Theatre language Website

Tchaikovsky’s timeless score is remixed in modern-day New York City where the storytellers are contemporary dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow. The high-energy production makes its National Theatre debut this month ($50+).

