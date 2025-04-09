Home & Style

5 Annual Church Sales Worth Checking Out in the DC

Like Black Friday deals of yesteryear, people line up hours before the doors open at these yearly church bazaars and rummage sales. Run, don’t walk, to them.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

language Website

When: April 13

Where: 4700 Whitehaven Pkwy., NW

What to know: It’s located in the gym.

 

All Hallows Guild Flower Mart White Elephant Sale

language Website

When: May 2 and 3

Where: Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

What to know: Past the food vendors and arts-and-crafts tents, look for the huge white tent to the left of the cathedral.

 

St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church

language Website

When: October 25

Where: 1830 Connecticut Ave., NW

What to know: The sale includes clothing, toys, games, jewelry, and housewares, but not luggage, sports equipment, or anything with a plug.

 

Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament

language Website

When: October, specific dates TBA

Where: 5949 Western Ave., NW

What to know: The sale includes clothing, small home goods, sports equipment, and (non-stuffed) toys.

 

United Methodist Women of National United Methodist Church

language Website

When: November 7 and 8

Where: 3401 Nebraska Ave., NW

What to know: The sale includes household goods, accessories, jewelry, and more.

 

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Cathy Alter
Cathy Alter

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day