5 Annual Church Sales Worth Checking Out in the DC

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church
When: April 13
Where: 4700 Whitehaven Pkwy., NW
What to know: It’s located in the gym.
All Hallows Guild Flower Mart White Elephant Sale
When: May 2 and 3
Where: Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW
What to know: Past the food vendors and arts-and-crafts tents, look for the huge white tent to the left of the cathedral.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church
When: October 25
Where: 1830 Connecticut Ave., NW
What to know: The sale includes clothing, toys, games, jewelry, and housewares, but not luggage, sports equipment, or anything with a plug.
Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament
When: October, specific dates TBA
Where: 5949 Western Ave., NW
What to know: The sale includes clothing, small home goods, sports equipment, and (non-stuffed) toys.
United Methodist Women of National United Methodist Church
When: November 7 and 8
Where: 3401 Nebraska Ave., NW
What to know: The sale includes household goods, accessories, jewelry, and more.
