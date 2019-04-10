A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.

Yuhuang Wang The University of Maryland prof’s lab is behind a specially engineered “secondary skin” fabric that keeps you warm in cold weather and cool in the heat.

Lauren Crawford Shaver A former Hillary Clinton campaign official, she now runs an operation to fight “Medicare for all” efforts.

Ken Cummins The legendary DC politics reporter—whose day job is as a PI—has a private-eye-themed podcast called Ask the Investigator.

Ibram X. Kendi His Antiracist Research & Policy Center at AU recently concluded its yearlong FD200 initiative, honoring people who em­body Frederick Douglass’s legacy.

Princess Reema As Saudi Arabia’s first female ambassador to the US, she’ll grapple with the backlash that followed the slaying of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Disinvited!

Justice Half of a popular DC bald-eagle couple, he ditched the nest he shared with his partner, Liberty. A month later, he came back, but the pair’s eggs didn’t survive.

