May Travel Deals

Rich History and Modern Comfort

Where: Hotel du Pont, 42 W. 11th St., Wilmington, Del.; 302-594-3100.

What’s special: The Hotel du Pont, a member of the Historic Hotels of America, first opened in 1913 and was considered one of most lavish hotels in America. It showcased rich woodwork, mosaic and terrazzo floors, handcrafted chandeliers, and gilded ceilings. Thanks to major restorations, guests can still see the beauty of the past, while enjoying 21st-century comforts, including oversized guest rooms, plush linens and robes, and bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and separate showers. As you wander through the hotel, make sure to check out original paintings by world-renowned artists, including three generations of Wyeths. If you want more of the Gilded Age, dine at the Green Room with its Italian mosaics, gold chandeliers, and coffered oak-beamed ceilings, all while listening to live music. The Brandywine area offers a host of places to visit: the Hagley Museum and Library, Nemours Estate, Delaware Art Museum, and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library.

The deal: “Great Getaway: Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley,” a Washingtonian reader exclusive, includes 10 percent off the best available rate, two complimentary welcome drinks upon arrival in the hotel’s lobby lounge, and admission for two adults to Winterthur Museum, Garden, & Library and the exhibit “Costuming The Crown.” The package room starts at $199 a night.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2019.

Family Fun

Where: The Historic Powhatan Resort, 3601 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, Va.; 757-220-1200.

What’s special: At Powhatan, you can stay in a restored manor house dating back to 1735. Set on 256 acres, the resort offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with kitchens and fireplaces. Swim indoors, or play tennis, racquetball, or mini-golf. On property is the Historic Powhatan Bar & Grill and a coffee house. The resort is only 3.5 miles from Jamestown Settlement and 10 minutes to Colonial Williamsburg. Also nearby is Busch Gardens and Water Country.

The deal: Book three nights and receive two complimentary tickets to Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, a $46 value. Room rates start at $89 and are non-refundable. To book, call hotel reservations at 800-GET-AWAY (800-438-2929) and mention code VAJMYKPKG. Or click here.

When: Valid for stays May through December 31, 2019.

Learn to Sail on the Potomac

Where: Hotel Indigo Old Town Alexandria, 220 S. Union St., Alexandria; 703-721-3800.

What’s special: The only waterfront hotel in Old Town, the Indigo has decor that’s nautically inspired. (Coincidentally, while building it, crews unearthed a 50-foot vessel that archaeologists believe was abandoned in the late 18th century.) Many of the simple but sophisticated guest rooms have river views and its on-site restaurant, Hummingbird, also overlooks the water. In Old Town, you can explore the cobblestone streets once walked by George Washington; they now house boutiques as well as restaurants, many with outdoor seating. If you’re there on a Saturday morning, don’t miss the farmers market in Market Square, just a few blocks away.

The deal: The “Set Sail” package includes a two-hour private sailing lesson at nearby Belle Haven Marina, a complimentary upgrade to a king room with water view, a bottle of wine, valet parking or transportation to the marina, plus two glasses of Virginia wine and oysters on the half shell at Hummingbird—run by James Beard Award nominee chef Cathal Armstrong. Plus, Washingtonian readers receive two complimentary cocktails from Hummingbird, a $22 value. To book click here. Mention Washingtonian when checking-in to get vouchers for the cocktails. Bonus: The hotel donates $10 per night to the Alexandria Seaport Foundation, which helps young adults who need a second chance learn the craft of boat-building.

When: Valid for stays May through September, 2019.

Babymoon in Myrtle Beach

Where: Caribbean Resort and Villas, 3000 Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach; 888-321-9375.

What’s special: This resort offers oceanfront accommodations, plus three outdoor pools, one indoor pool, an oceanfront waterpark, outdoor/indoor lazy rivers, a spa, a tiki bar, a Ben & Jerry’s, a Starbucks, and the Sea Captains House Restaurant.

The deal: The “Babymoon” package includes 35 percent off a three-night stay in an oceanfront suite, a $200 spa credit, and a $100 Sea Captain’s credit. Washingtonian readers also receive two non-alcoholic cider drinks, two souvenir glasses, and chocolates. Room rates start at $94 for weekdays and $150 weekends. To get the deal, click here.

When: Valid for stays through May 23, 2019.

Oasis in the Desert

Where: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, 2 East Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ; 602-253-6633.

What’s special: Located in downtown Phoenix, this hotel puts you within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues. On the third-floor pool deck is the Lustre Rooftop Bar, listed in “Top Rooftop Bars Around the World” by U.S. News & World Report in 2018. Guests get complimentary use of Public bikes, as well as a free tea and coffee bar (or can request a Keurig machine for the room), and a hosted social hour. The “100 Days of Summer” series at Lustre kicks off Memorial Day weekend with a lineup of events including free rooftop fitness classes that are part of “Earn Your Booze” Bootcamp.

The deal: The “Fast Forward to Summer” package includes the best flexible room rate starting at $99 a night (a 65 percent saving from peak season), and 20 percent off on all food and beverage. Mention Washingtonian at check-in and also receive two welcome cocktails. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays May through September 30, 2019. Book by May 31.

Island Time

Where: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, La Romana-Higuey Hwy., La Romana Dominican Republic; 866-860-5472.

What’s special: The resort features three Pete-Dye-designed 18-hole golf courses including its signature course, the Teeth of the Dog, carved from the rugged rock and coral of the Dominican coastline, with seven holes right along the ocean. While players come for the golf, the resort also offers a long list of other activities, including five pools, seven restaurants, a marina, an equestrian center featuring polo, a shooting course, shopping, three private white-sand beaches, water sports (snorkeling, SCUBA, kayaking, stand-up paddle boards, aqua cycles, and Hobie Cat sailboats), fishing, a fitness center, and a spa with indoor and outdoor treatments. Guests can choose between hotel rooms, suites, and villas with private pools.

The deal: The “Kids Play & Stay Free” package allows kids 21 years old and under to play and stay for free with each paid adult in the same room or villa. (All golf courses are included, even Teeth of the Dog.) Room rates start at $399 with a three-night minimum. Washingtonian readers also receive a $100 resort credit. Mention Washingtonian at the time of booking to get the deal.

When: Valid for stays May through October 31, 2019.