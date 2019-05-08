News  |  Things to Do

You Can Write a Letter to Meghan Markle Celebrating the Birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The British Embassy will send your note directly to Meghan and Harry.
Photograph by Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP.

All hail Master Archie! Today was the first time we got to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby. Meghan and Harry announced his name—Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor—and graced the world with adorable family photos.

Lil Arch could not have been born at a better time: the British Embassy’s annual open house event is May 11 and they are planning to celebrate his arrival. It’ll be full of DC-UK crossover culture, like the D.C. United mascot Talon and food from Duke’s Grocery. They’ll have the ballroom set as if they were hosting the Queen for a state dinner. You can even catch a glimpse of the tree that Prince Harry planted himself at the embassy in 2012. But the most important part? Guests will be able to write personal letters to congratulate Meghan and Harry that will “be sent directly to the proud parents,” according to a press release.

I can only imagine the outpour of excited Americans (ahem, myself included) who’d like to send their messages of support to the American Duchess (can we call her that?). Meg probably will never read them, but here’s to hoping she responds to the biggest question of the day: Why Archie?

