Social Media Advertising Specs Sheet

Instagram Post
- Up to 3 Images (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF files)
- 1200×628 or 1080×1080 pixels in size
- Aspect ratio is 1:1
- Max file size: 30MB
OR
- 1 video (sent as .mp4 or .mov file)
- Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
- Landscape aspect ratio is 16:9
- Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size
- Square aspect ratio is 1:1
- Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size
- Vertical aspect ratio is 4:5
- Video max length is 60 seconds
- Video max frames 30fps
- Max file size: 4GB
- Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
- Caption text
- Max length is 2,200 characters (125 character count recommended)
- Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request.
- Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.
Instagram Story
- 1 image (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF file)
- 1200×628 or 1080×1080 pixels in size
- Aspect ratio is 1:1
- Max file size: 30MB
OR
- 1 video (sent as .mp4 or .mov files)
- Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
- Landscape aspect ratio is 16:9
- Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size
- Square aspect ratio is 1:1
- Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size
- Vertical aspect ratio is 4:5
- Video max length is 60 seconds
- Video max frames 30fps
- Max file size: 4GB
- Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
- Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.
Instagram Takeover
- Up to 7 stories comprised of images and/or videos
-
- For images (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF files):
- 1080×1920 max, 600×1067 minimum (pixels in size)
- Aspect ratio is 9:16
- Max file size: 30MB
- For images (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF files):
-
- For videos (sent as .mp4 or .mov files):
- Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
- For videos (sent as .mp4 or .mov files):
-
-
-
- Landscape aspect ratio is 16:9
- Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size
- Square aspect ratio is 1:1
- Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size
- Vertical aspect ratio is 4:5
- Video max length is 60 seconds
- Video max frames 30fps
- Max file size: 4GB
-
-
- Posts will include #WashMagPartner and #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.
Facebook Post
- 1 image (sent as .png or .jpeg file)
- 1200×628 pixels in size
- Aspect ratio is 9:16 to 16:9
- Max file size: 4GB
- Text
- Max length is 125 characters
- Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request.
- Hyperlink
- Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts you’d like to tag or hashtags you’d like to include on the post.
Twitter Post
- 1 image (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF file)
- 440×220 pixels in size minimum (400×400 pixel image recommended to accommodate web and mobile use)
- Aspect ratio is 2:1
- Max file size: 1MB
- Text
- Max length is 280 characters
- Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request.
- Hyperlink
- Posts will include #Ad. Please also specify any accounts you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.