Social Media Advertising Specs Sheet

Instagram Post

  • Up to 3 Images (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF files)
    • 1200×628 or 1080×1080 pixels in size
    • Aspect ratio is 1:1
    • Max file size: 30MB

OR

  • 1 video (sent as .mp4 or .mov file)
    • Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
      • Landscape aspect ratio is 16:9
    • Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size
      • Square aspect ratio is 1:1
    • Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size
      • Vertical aspect ratio is 4:5
    • Video max length is 60 seconds
    • Video max frames 30fps
    • Max file size: 4GB
  • Caption text
    • Max length is 2,200 characters (125 character count recommended)
    • Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request.

  • Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

 

Instagram Story

  • 1 image (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF file)
    • 1200×628 or 1080×1080 pixels in size
    • Aspect ratio is 1:1
    • Max file size: 30MB

OR

  • 1 video (sent as .mp4 or .mov files)
    • Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
      • Landscape aspect ratio is 16:9
    • Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size
      • Square aspect ratio is 1:1
    • Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size
      • Vertical aspect ratio is 4:5
    • Video max length is 60 seconds
    • Video max frames 30fps
    • Max file size: 4GB
  • Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

 

Instagram Takeover

  • Up to 7 stories comprised of images and/or videos
    • For images (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF files):
      • 1080×1920 max, 600×1067 minimum (pixels in size)
      • Aspect ratio is 9:16
      • Max file size: 30MB
    • For videos (sent as .mp4 or .mov files):
      • Minimum resolution for landscape video is 600×315 pixels in size
        • Landscape aspect ratio is 16:9
      • Minimum resolution for square video is 600×600 pixels in size
        • Square aspect ratio is 1:1
      • Minimum resolution for vertical video is 600×750 pixels in size
        • Vertical aspect ratio is 4:5
      • Video max length is 60 seconds
      • Video max frames 30fps
      • Max file size: 4GB
  • Posts will include #WashMagPartner and #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts or locations you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

Facebook Post

  • 1 image (sent as .png or .jpeg file)
    • 1200×628 pixels in size
    • Aspect ratio is 9:16 to 16:9
    • Max file size: 4GB

  • Text
    • Max length is 125 characters
    • Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request.

  • Hyperlink

  • Posts will include #Sponsored. Please also specify any accounts you’d like to tag or hashtags you’d like to include on the post.

 

Twitter Post

  • 1 image (sent as .png, .jpeg, or GIF file)
    • 440×220 pixels in size minimum (400×400 pixel image recommended to accommodate web and mobile use)
    • Aspect ratio is 2:1
    • Max file size: 1MB
  • Text
    • Max length is 280 characters
    • Washingtonian can assist with creating copy upon request.
  • Hyperlink
  • Posts will include #Ad. Please also specify any accounts you’d like to tag, and any hashtags or emojis you’d like to include on the post.

