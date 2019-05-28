TUESDAY, MAY 28

DANCE Dance Place has celebrated African heritage through dance with its annual Dance Africa festival for over 30 years. At various locations across Northeast DC, check out master classes, performances, and an outdoor marketplace. Performances include KanKouran West African Dance Company, DC Casineros, and Malcolm X Dancers & Drummers. Through June 2. Free to $30.

MUSIC Finnish metal group Apocalyptica provides a less brutal approach to traditional metal: the group interprets metal songs (both originals and covers) as a cello quartet. This tour celebrates the group’s 1996 album Plays Metallica by Four Cellos, so head to the Lincoln Theatre to hear string interpretations of classic tunes “Enter Sandman,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” and “Master of Puppets.” $40, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

BOOKS Former CIA operative Jonna Mendez worked in Moscow in the 1970s with her husband Tony during a time when the agency adopted “Moscow Rules” in response to the KGB’s new approach of high surveillance. These new tactics would redefine the CIA’s operations for years in the future and the Mendez couple shared their experiences in The Moscow Rules: The Secret CIA Tactics That Helped America Win the Cold War (Tony previously co-authored Argo). To celebrate the release of Rules, Jonna will speak at the Spy Museum and present some of her now late husband’s notes from the era. The book will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Free (RSVP required), 6:30 PM.

FILM The Fourth Estate Film Series, which runs at AFI Silver in conjunction with Washington Monthly magazine, will present films on the world of journalism. The series opens on Wednesday with a screening of All the President’s Men that will include a post-film discussion with journalist Bob Woodward. Other screenings include the 1931 comedy The Front Page (6/15) and the 1987 film Broadcast News (6/5), which will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker James L. Brooks and New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer. Through July 31. $13 per film.