Alexandria Is Launching Its Own Version of ClassPass This Summer

This summer, Alexandria is launching a local twist on ClassPass, the subscription service that lets you select from a variety of boutique fitness classes at discounted rates.

The Alexandria Fitness Pass will let subscribers take two classes a month from June to August at a list of five participating studios: Sculp’d, Refresh Yoga, Get Fit Studios, Xtend Barre Old Town, and Studio Barre Alexandria. That’s 10 classes a month and 30 total throughout the summer, with a price tag of $275.

If you were to sign up for the same classes sans pass, you’d end up paying a lot more (for reference, a drop-in class at these studios can run anywhere from $22 to $30). So, yes, you can basically justify the purchase as a money-saver.

Organized by the Old Town Boutique District, the pass will be especially helpful to Alexandria residents who are used to hopping on the Metro to take a class in DC or Arlington (it was nice knowing ya, Blue and Yellow Lines).

And, of course, you don’t have to be an Alexandria native to purchase one—there are no restrictions on who can buy them, or what date or time you take a class.

But snag it quickly: The $275 early bird price ends May 31. After, passes will be $300.

