SoulCycle Will Open Its First Virginia Studio in Clarendon on Friday

It will be the brand's sixth location in the DMV.
Photo by SoulCycle/Instagram.

You can officially tap it back in Arlington as of Friday, when SoulCycle opens its first Virginia studio.

The 55-bike location will be in Clarendon’s Market Common shopping center, and it will operate with a full schedule on opening day.

This will be SoulCycle’s sixth studio in the Washington area. There are currently four in DC and one in Bethesda.

The Clarendon studio will have four unisex showers and two unisex restrooms, as well as a retail section with SoulCycle gear and athleisure from other brands.

There will be a photo booth on site for opening weekend, and the studio will offer a Clarendon Originals Pack through August 31. The $145 package includes six classes, a hat and tote, and invitations to special events.

All other classes are $20 for first-time riders, after which they’re $32 per class.

SoulCycle; 2700 Clarendon Blvd., #300, Arlington

