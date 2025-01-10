Engaged? You Can Win a Free Wedding—at This Public Library

Washingtonian bookworms seeking fairytale endings to their own love stories may find their answer in the halls where they’ve read about Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. On July 12 this year, Arlington Public Library will be hosting one happy couple for a free wedding at its Central Library location. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 24.

Julia Berg, Arlington Public Library’s programs and partnerships manager, says she has wanted to host a wedding in the library for years. Then, this year, the library chose romance as the theme for its annual Arlington Reads program and Berg seized the opportunity.

“I am always looking for new and exciting ways to bring the community into the library and to make it a real community hub,” says Berg. “Everyone loves a good wedding. I think it’s a wonderful way to come together as a community and celebrate love.”

The winning couple will be announced on February 13 by romance writer and author of the Bridgerton novel series Julia Quinn, who will be visiting the library as part of the programming.

On the application form, couples are asked to tell their stories and share why they would like to get married at the Library. The two winning lovebirds will score the free venue, furnished for the ceremony and reception, plus a DJ, catering from Main Event Caterers, a wedding cake and cupcakes from Bakeshop, a ceremony serenade by the Arlington Philharmonic orchestra, bouquets from Mill Creek Florals, and furnishings from Fox and Fern Vintage Rentals. Also included: flatware, linens, and a guest book.

“We’re very excited and we’ve gotten a lot of community support,” Berg said. “People are really responding well and willing to donate their time and energy.” Instead of leading Arlington readers through the shelves that Saturday, library director Diane Kresh will lead the winning couple through their vows as the wedding officiant. And for decor, a local adult 55-plus group is making crafts.

Berg says the ceremony will be open to the public during library hours, then the building will close at 4:30 for the private reception.

According to Berg, this will be the first wedding ever held in Arlington’s Central Library. She says she has seen a “bunch” of applications rolling in from across the DMV, but “people still have a really good shot of winning the wedding if they apply.”

Across the Potomac, the DC Public Library system advertises its MLK Library downtown for private event rentals, including weddings. The rate for a full-day private rental of the MLK Library’s 5th floor event space is $9,000 plus $400 hourly for use of the rooftop terrace. Berg says the Arlington library is not necessarily looking to host another wedding after July as other local libraries could be better-suited layout wise. But, she says: “We’ll see how it goes, it should be fun.”