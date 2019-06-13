This New Activewear Store at the Wharf Carries Workout Clothes Made for Athletes by Athletes

Clear out your leggings drawer! There’s a new spot for activewear in DC. Endeavor Athletic is a Philadelphia-based workout brand that recently soft-opened its first DC store at the Wharf.

So, let’s just ask what we’re all wondering: How is this brand different than the Lululemons, Athletas, and Outdoor Voices that already dot the athleisure landscape?

Well, the technology for one, says CEO and founder Colby Cohen, who is a former NHL player for the Boston Bruins. “My fabric is what sets us apart,” he says, pointing out that he wanted to create an activewear line that would meet the standards of athletes like himself.

Let’s state the obvious: No one wants to deal with butt sweat, right? Endeavor’s fabric dries sweat quicker, is antimicrobial to help with post-workout smells, and uses more nylon than other brands, says Cohen, which makes it lighter and more breathable.

And, in addition to this cutting edge material, Endeavor aims to provide all its customers with a top-of-the-line, luxury shopping experience. “We’re trying to make sure we’re doing everything well,” says Cohen. “I feel like a lot of other companies are worried about checking two or three boxes. I’m worried about checking off every single box.”

Of course, Cohen made sure that everything looks as good as it performs. Women can choose from options like color-blocked leggings and cropped jackets, and men’s selections include stylish picks like a camouflage puffer and cuffed joggers. Most items are in the $50-to-$100 range.

“We want to make stuff that’s your first pick to grab because you think it’s the coolest, it’s the most comfortable, but it also performs well for you,” says Cohen. “If you’re going to Barry’s Bootcamp, these are your leggings, and if you’re going to Starbucks to sit with your friends, these are also your leggings.”

Cohen hadn’t spent much time in DC other than coming to town to play the Washington Capitals, but he says it’s a perfect fit for Endeavor. “We’re pretty committed to a couple locations in DC,” he says. “Philly is our first home, and we think DC will probably be our second home.”

The Wharf store takes its cues from the neighborhood’s urban feel, with concrete floors, plywood panels on the walls, and metal clothing racks. Everything can be pushed aside to host workout classes in-store, says Cohen, and it will collaborate with local fitness studios for events.

You can check out the store and workout wear for yourself when Endeavor celebrates its grand opening June 15.

Stop by for an 11 AM yoga class overlooking the Potomac with the Yoga Factory, after which you can grab snacks from Toastique and shop in the store while listening to a DJ. A portion of the proceeds from sales and the yoga class will go to Community of Hope, which provides medical care to low-income and homeless families in Washington.

Endeavor Athletic; 12 District Sq. SW

