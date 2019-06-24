The Federalist Is Selling ‘Kamala Is a Cop’ Shirts

Chronically annoying, mysteriously funded conservative publication the Federalist has come up with a pretty good troll: A shirt that says US Senator Kamala Harris “is a cop.”

Harris’s record as a prosecutor—she was California’s attorney general and a DA in San Francisco, among other positions—has drawn criticism from the left. Now that Harris is running for president, you can expect to hear more about her record. There’s some nuance in it, but it doesn’t fit neatly on a T-shirt.

Enter the Federalist, which, presented with the chaos of a right-wing assault on Charlottesville, drew the lesson that we need to be nicer to the police. The T-shirts cost $20 and are limited edition, so I guess if you’re looking for something to wear during the debates later this week, act now.