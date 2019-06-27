THURSDAY, JUNE 27

CIRCUS Cirque du Soleil and Big Apple Circus alum David Dimitri has gone solo in “L’homme Cirque” (one-man circus). Expect the same stunts as a regular circus—a human cannon launch, high-wire flips—and hear Dimitri’s funny songs on the accordion. The show runs through July 7 on Strathmore’s campus. $20-$30.

FILM The Avalon Theatre takes a nostalgic look into the past with a screening of classic silent films accompanied by orchestral scores from the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra. The lineup includes Laurel and Hardy’s Habeus Corpus, Charlie Chaplin’s The Adventurer, and Buster Keaton’s One Week. $25, 7:30 PM.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

MUSEUMS The Renwick Gallery has two sculpture exhibits opening this Friday: first, in “Ginny Ruffner: Reforestation of the Imagination,” the glass sculptor shares work that she has merged with Augmented Reality (AR) technology for an interactive experience. In the show, you can download an app to superimpose a colorful alternate environment over seemingly barren glass tree stumps. Second, Michael Sherrill will be honored with a retrospective exhibit showing his works in clay, glass, and metal, inspired by his home in North Carolina. “Michael Sherrill Retrospective” will show more than 75 of the artist’s works spanning his 40-year career. Both exhibits will run through January 5, 2020.

MUSIC Actress/singer Judy Garland passed away 50 years ago this month. The National Symphony Orchestra is honoring her memory with a special NSO Pops performance: “50 Years Over the Rainbow: A Judy Garland Celebration.” Hear songs from The Wizard of Oz, Easter Parade, Meet Me in St. Louis, and A Star Is Born, among others, performed by Broadway stars Laura Osnes (Bonny and Clyde) and Capathia Jenkins (Newsies The Musical) along with Pink Martini vocalist Jimmie Herrod at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. Through June 29. $24-$99.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

FESTIVAL The Smithsonian Folklife Festival this year will focus on the power of music to affect change and strengthen communities, with a special focus on DC music. This year’s two-day fest will include a number of demonstrations and workshops (looking into DC music preservation and a local record label market) and musical performances (including Grandmaster Flash, Grammy-nominated artist Kokayi, and Elizabeth Mitchell’s kid-friendly band You Are My Flower). Through June 30.

REPTILES Kids of all ages will appreciate the reptile show at the Capitol View Library. Stop by to hear stories and see a variety of colorful and exotic reptilians. Free, 3 PM.

FESTIVAL The One Journey Festival at the National Cathedral celebrates the stories and accomplishments of refugees. The daylong event will feature music, dance, food, and activities for all ages; hear hip-hop group Leftist and Latin/folk/jazz duo Jorge Glem and César Orozco; see dance moves from Sokeo Ros; and check out shadow puppet group Karagoz Theater Company. There will also be an international marketplace, a variety of food trucks, and a mini soccer clinic. Free, 11 AM to 6 PM.

MUSIC Enjoy DC music at a special all-ages event at Showroom that will highlight cello covers of Jawbox songs (performed by Gordon Withers with a live cello quartet); The Cornel West Theory and VeVe Marley are also scheduled to perform. The event is a fundraiser for CureSMA, an organization that works to treat and cure spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a disease that affects the son of Jawbox frontman J. Robbins. The event also includes a zinemaking demonstration, storytelling, and an exhibit of rock posters (by Rockets Are Red) and DC punk photos (by James Early). $15, 2 PM.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

MUSEUMS DC is known for DIY spaces that provide musicians and artists a place to work and perform. While many of these spaces are long closed, the DC Public Library is trying to preserve those legacies by recording oral histories and archiving artifacts. The National Gallery of Art is hosting a lecture series on these defunct art spaces, where Ray Barker, archivist of special collections at the DC Public Library, will speak about three notable examples: d.c. space, the Maya Gallery, and the Museum of Temporary Art (MOTA). Local saxophonist Andrew White will join Barker for a short performance. Free, 2 PM.

FILM See the DC premiere of Punk the Capital, a documentary that centers on the local history of punk and DIY music movement, at the Hirshhorn. The film starts with ’70s bands and features interviews with members of Bad Brains, Minor Threat, and The Slickee Boys to show why the sounds and ethos of this scene are still so influential today. Free, 2 PM.

RECORDS The DC Record Fair is celebrating its 10th year(!) at a new location, Eaton Workshop. Browse the wares of 40 vinyl vendors from up and down the East Coast while listening to deejayed music. Free, 11 AM.