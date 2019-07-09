Joe Biden Made Almost $150K on Two DC Book Tour Stops

Presidential hopeful slash regular guy Joe Biden raked in $147,244 from two DC appearances to promote his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad, according to a financial disclosure report his campaign released earlier today.

The first of the two stops on his “American Promise Tour” was at the Warner Theatre on November 11, 2017. He sold out the 1,897-person venue, according to its box office. Tickets went for between $48 and $68 a pop. Biden made $40,872.

Biden returned to DC for a second show the following February at the Anthem. The venue reached 91 percent capacity and $242,145 in ticket sales, according to data supplied by Pollstar, a publication that tracks ticket sales. Biden made $106,372 from the Anthem show, according to the disclosure.