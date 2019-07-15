Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 15 – 21

Monday

The DC HIIT and Run crew will be at the New Balance store tonight for a workout that mixes HIIT and cardio exercises. Be ready to go at 7 PM.

5301 Wisconsin Ave NW #170

Wednesday

Each Wednesday evening, the Vienna Town Green hosts a free workout with Grass Roots Fitness. Tonight, come for a HIIT workout that uses your own body weight. Bring a mat and water and show up at 7 PM.

144 Maple Ave. East, Vienna

Thursday

Kick off your pre-Friday by running with the Reston Lululemon crew. Everyone is welcome, no matter how far you want to run. The workout starts at 6 AM.

11957 Market Street, Reston

Saturday

Two words: Goat. Yoga. The Yards is partnering with Vida for a yoga session (with goats). Spots are going quickly and the only session left is at 8 AM, so sign up soon. Bring a mat and your phone—you’ll definitely want to Instagram.

301 Water ST. SE

Join F45 for a bootcamp at Pentagon Row at 2 PM. It’ll be outdoors, so make sure to bring water and a towel.

1101 S Joyce St., Arlington

