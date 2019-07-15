Health  |  Things to Do

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 15 – 21

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Ververidis Vasilis/Shutterstock.com

Monday

The DC HIIT and Run crew will be at the New Balance store tonight for a workout that mixes HIIT and cardio exercises. Be ready to go at 7 PM.
5301 Wisconsin Ave NW #170

Wednesday

Each Wednesday evening, the Vienna Town Green hosts a free workout with Grass Roots Fitness. Tonight, come for a HIIT workout that uses your own body weight. Bring a mat and water and show up at 7 PM.
144 Maple Ave. East, Vienna

Thursday

Kick off your pre-Friday by running with the Reston Lululemon crew. Everyone is welcome, no matter how far you want to run. The workout starts at 6 AM.
11957 Market Street, Reston

Saturday

Two words: Goat. Yoga. The Yards is partnering with Vida for a yoga session (with goats). Spots are going quickly and the only session left is at 8 AM, so sign up soon. Bring a mat and your phone—you’ll definitely want to Instagram.
301 Water ST. SE

Join F45 for a bootcamp at Pentagon Row at 2 PM. It’ll be outdoors, so make sure to bring water and a towel.
1101 S Joyce St., Arlington

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.