Are You Quitting SoulCycle? Join This DC-Based Fitness Studio Instead and It Will Donate Money to Progressive Groups

By now, you’ve probably heard: Equinox and SoulCycle owner Stephen Ross has come under fire for planning to host a fundraiser for President Donald Trump. Twitter has been alight with folks claiming SoulCycle is “cancelled,” and that they will be taking a political stance by refusing to shell out $32 for a single class.

everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

luckily for me, I've already been boycotting SoulCycle and Equinox due to *checks notes* my inability to pay hundreds of dollars a month for a gym membership — eve peyser (@evepeyser) August 8, 2019

If you’re in the DC area and find yourself between a SoulCycle bike and a hard place—you really want to work out at a nice studio, but you also really want to uphold your principles—Elevate Interval Fitness is here to help.

The studio, which hosts cardio and strength circuit classes, will donate $20 to either the progressive group Swing Left or the Democratic National Committee on behalf of each new client that joins.

“People are upset. And rightfully so. Many are no longer attending those fitness facilities,” says the Elevate team in an official statement. “If you decided you will no longer line the pockets of people funding hate and are now without a studio or gym to call home, we are here for you.”

The team also issued a statement on Instagram, in which founder David Magida addresses Ross’s support of Trump. “If you’re looking to make a change,” says Magida in the clip, “Elevate is here for you.”

Elevate has two studios, one on 14th Street and one in Southwest, and your first class is free. After that, class packages vary from $83 to $200 a month.

Elevate Interval Fitness; 2428 14th St. NW, 301 M St. SW

