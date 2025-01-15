5 Things to Know About This Weekend’s Inaugural Balls

This Monday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. A traditional part of the weekend’s events will be a series of inaugural balls, both official and unofficial, across the District. Here’s what we know about them.

1. There will be three official inaugural balls.

As announced by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, there will be three official inaugural balls in succession on Monday, January 20: the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball. Trump will deliver remarks at each of them.

2. There are at least 15 unofficial inaugural balls.

Several states and organizations will hold unofficial inaugural events this weekend. Included in the lineup are the All American Inaugural Ball, the Peace Ball, the Indiana Society Inaugural Ball, the North Carolina Society Inaugural Ball, and Georgia State Society’s Peachtree Ball on Saturday; the Latino Inaugural Ball, Texas State Society’s Black Tie & Boots event, Kansas Society’s Red, White, & Boots Inauguration Party, the American Freedom Tour’s Trump Victory Ball, Turning Point’s Inaugural-Eve Ball, and the George Washington University Inaugural Ball on Sunday; and, on Monday, the Black Conservative Federation’s Legacy of Freedom Ball, the Bipartisan Inaugural Ball: Celebrating American Agriculture, the RALLY4VETS Inaugural Ball, and the Republican Central Committee of Harford County’s Deplorable Ball.

3. The number of celebrations is down from Trump’s last inauguration.

The number of inaugural balls varies greatly from president to president and term to term, and though the number of official inaugural balls remains the same from Trump’s first and second inaugurations, there seems to be a drop-off in unofficial events from his last swearing-in, which yielded more than 25 events over the course of the 2017 weekend. It’s not totally unprecedented: former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 saw more than 100 balls total—ten of which he attended—and then in 2013, his second inauguration weekend included 35 unofficial balls and just two official ones—that decision was reportedly meant to portray mindfulness of the state of the economy. In 2005, for the last inauguration of a non-Trump Republican, former President George W. Bush had at least 15 total official and unofficial balls over the course of the weekend.

4. Some celebrities, entertainers, and local public figures will be in attendance.

Country singers Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood, disco band the Village People, and classical vocalist Christopher Macchio are all scheduled to perform during Trump’s official swearing-in ceremony. At other events, guests and entertainers include former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer as the All American Inaugural Ball emcee, Waka Flocka Flame at the Legacy of Freedom Ball, Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro at the Turing Point Inaugural-Eve Ball, and Sweet Honey in the Rock at the left-leaning Peace Ball.

5. Some notables have declined to attend.

In addition to a number of congressional Democrats who’ve declined to attend, former First Lady Michelle Obama plans to skip the ceremonies.

An earlier version of this post had some incorrect dates. We apologize for the error.